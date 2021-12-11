NDFU meets to discuss monopolization in the meat industry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is the highest it’s been in four decades, and meat prices have gone up more than 12 percent. But producers in North Dakota aren’t reaping those benefits.

Shelly Ziesch ranches in Kidder County, and in the last few years has become frustrated with the beef industry.

“It’s hard to take, we’ve got improvements, there’s stuff we need to do to sustain our farm and ranch and stuff and it’s just not possible because the money’s not there because it’s just not trickling down like it’s supposed to,” said Ziesch.

In the beef industry, four meatpacking companies own eighty-five percent of the market. That means, by and large, they control the price of cattle, what producers are paid for their cattle, and what consumers pay for their meat.

“We saw consumer prices for beef just skyrocketing, while the price that producers were receiving was actually dropping. And a big part of that is that because we have all of our eggs in one basket so to speak. It’s really jeopardized the resilience of our supply chain and really created an unfair environment for farmers and ranchers,” said Matt Perdue, government relations director for ND Farmers Union.

That’s why Farmer’s Union is hosting a panel at their annual conference tomorrow to discuss how to deal with monopolization.

“If farmers aren’t benefitting from all the money that’s in the marketplace right now, consumers aren’t benefitting from it, we know that it is those handful of monopolies and near monopolies in the middle that are reaping those benefits at the expense of everyone else,” said Rob Larew, president of National Farmers Union.

One solution to be discussed are bipartisan federal bills seeking to break up those big companies.

“I know it seems like a long shot, but there is more support for this than I have seen in many, many years, so I think there is really an opportunity right now,” said Larew.

Shelly agrees: “In the long run, we need to either break up the large processing plants or we need to have regional processing available.”

The convention will reconvene tomorrow at 8 a.m. at the Bismarck Event Center.

The Combatting Monopolization panel will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, featuring the President of the Oklahoma Farmers Union, a representative from the USDA, and someone from the ND Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives. For more information, visit ndfu.org.

