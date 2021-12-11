More than just a hotel: Powers Lake’s Historic Hygge Hotel gives local opportunities

POWERS LAKE, N.D. - The hospitality industry was severely impacted when COVID-19 put businesses on lockdown and travel declined significantly. While numbers dropped for a hotel in Powers Lake, that didn’t stop the owner from expanding her business and proving a number of opportunities for people in the community.

The Historic Hygge Hotel has been owned and operated by Lisa Thomas for 3 years. While she works to cater to the various visitors who spend the night, she also looks for ways to help promote the community.

“We have a lot of things that we need and we have the space to provide a lot of those things,” said Thomas.

A few months after opening, Thomas added a drive-thru coffee shop and started serving food. It’s become a local favorite

“We love this place,” said Deb Jenson, a Powers Lake resident.

Besides food and drinks, the Hygge has also become a marketplace for various vendors like Lorretta Stetz. Her business, Rancher Girl, makes many custom shirts that are on display at the hotel.

“It actually created my business. I didn’t have a business before this and then people started asking. It’s really blossomed. (Lisa’s) really been encouraging and it’s been a great community to have my shirts,” said Stetz.

Outside the Hygge is a memorial tree. On it are the names of people who passed away this year. Many of them were regular customers that Thomas hasn’t forgotten. For her, this community has helped the Hygge become an important part of Powers Lake.

“They support local business so well. Powers lake is really well known. They support their students in the school and in sports and they also support their community. They shop local adamantly. We are very fortunate to have the local support that we have,” said Thomas.

The Hygge’s growth doesn’t stop here. With a state commerce grant, Thomas is planning on turning the basement into a speakeasy-style bar that she hopes will become Power Lake’s next big attraction.

Thomas says she expects the bar to be open in the spring.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.