Minot, national performers join to put on ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Many of us are familiar with the Bible story of the Three Kings who travel from afar, following a star, and wind up visiting the baby Jesus.

It’s a story often told—and embraced—during this time of the year.

This weekend, the Minot Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with opera performers, both local and from across the country, to tell a story of a unique encounter the magi had on their trip.

Joe Skurzewski caught up with the performers at their dress rehearsal for Amahl and the Night Visitors.

Artists from the Magic City and across the U.S. are getting ready to bring the story of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” to life on the Minot State campus.

“We’ve brought in some wonderful singers from Minneapolis and from Pittsburgh for The Mother and King Melchior, and it’s just a real Christmas delight,” said Eric Furuseth, who plays “Balthasar.”

Furuseth is joined by Ken Bowles and Philip Zawisza as the Three Kings.

“It’s been quite a magical experience, I think to come to Minot. This is my first Melchior. I’m really excited about playing gone of the kings. As a magi, you don’t get to do that very often,” said Zawisza.

But perhaps the biggest star of the show is Minot State student and Minot’s own Megan Klebe, who plays Amahl, a curious young boy and namesake of the story.

She says she’s rehearsed her lines all semester, and the veteran performers have coached her along the way.

“To work with Philip and Raquel is incredible. I’ve never really done an opera before, but they’ve just taken me under their wing so easily, so everything’s been coming really easily for me,” said Klebe.

Klebe has bonded with Raquel Winnica Young, who plays Amahl’s mother.

“This is such a touching story that goes way beyond just the story of the Magi and the king and the kid. It’s so deep the relationship between the mother and the son, and hope,” said Winnica Young.

A story that challenges our assumptions, and maybe teaches the viewer as well.

“We go into this thinking that Amahl’s going to be learning something, learning a lesson, but actually Amahl is the one who’s teaching everyone else a lesson through the story, and it’s really his coming-of-age story,” said Klebe.

Putting the Magi in the Magic City, for a time-honored story.

The symphony is performing under the direction of Efrain Amaya.

The show will also feature the western plains opera, the Rinat Mouzafarov Institute of Dance and Ballet Theater, and the Minot High School Choir.

The performance is this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

