Advertisement

Minot area kids in need get holiday shopping spree

Cops and Kids Minot
Cops and Kids Minot(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – This Sunday, Minot area law enforcement officers will be giving back to kids in need during their biggest Cops and Kids event ever.

In partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police Souris Valley Lodge #7, more than 120 kids from the Magic City will go to Walmart for a shopping spree.

They will be paired up with a law enforcement officer and will be able to get $150 worth of Christmas gifts.

The annual holiday event goes much deeper than just a fun shopping day.

“Events like this really solidify that relationship with our younger members of our communities. It shows them in real tangible ways that we can be trusted and if you have problems to reach out to us,” said Aaron Moss, Fraternal Order of Police Souris Valley Lodge #7 president.

This is the 19th Cops and Kids event Magic City law enforcement officers have put on.

It is completely funded by donations to the Fraternal Order of Police.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting sleeping woman at party
Burke County teacher arrested, charged with corruption of minor
Landlord says Mandan gun shop has closed
Mandan intersection to be redesigned; not everyone excited about it
Pair indicted for murder in beating death on Fort Berthold Reservation

Latest News

minot wrestling
First year for Minot Girls Wrestling
10pm sports 12/10
10PM Sportscast 12/10/21
Santa Run Bismarck 2021
Hundreds of Santas gather in Bismarck for RADD run
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse