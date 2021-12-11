Minot area kids in need get holiday shopping spree

MINOT, N.D. – This Sunday, Minot area law enforcement officers will be giving back to kids in need during their biggest Cops and Kids event ever.

In partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police Souris Valley Lodge #7, more than 120 kids from the Magic City will go to Walmart for a shopping spree.

They will be paired up with a law enforcement officer and will be able to get $150 worth of Christmas gifts.

The annual holiday event goes much deeper than just a fun shopping day.

“Events like this really solidify that relationship with our younger members of our communities. It shows them in real tangible ways that we can be trusted and if you have problems to reach out to us,” said Aaron Moss, Fraternal Order of Police Souris Valley Lodge #7 president.

This is the 19th Cops and Kids event Magic City law enforcement officers have put on.

It is completely funded by donations to the Fraternal Order of Police.

