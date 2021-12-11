K9 assist leads to fentanyl, methamphetamine bust near Berthold

BERTHOLD, N.D. – A routine traffic stop late Thursday night on Highway 2 led to nearly 200 fentanyl pills along with methamphetamine being removed from the streets, after a K9 officer alerted police to the drugs.

According to a criminal affidavit filed Friday, a Berthold/Carpio Police Officer pulled over Dwight Canady Jr., of Williston, for an unlit rear plate.

During the stop, K-9 Bodhi alerted to methamphetamine.

The affidavit indicates that a search revealed more than 30 fentanyl pills as well as an ounce of methamphetamine, including some drugs that Canady admitted to trying to hide behind the prisoner glass in the patrol vehicle.

Canady later admitted to investigators that he regularly sold narcotics in the area, and a search of him at the jail turned up 174 pills, investigators said.

Canady faces five total charges, including three B-felonies, according to online records.

He also has several prior drug convictions out of California, according to the affidavit.

He made his initial appearance Friday and will be arraigned Jan. 13.

