Hundreds of Santas gather in Bismarck for RADD run

Santa Run Bismarck 2021
Santa Run Bismarck 2021(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A record-setting 623 Santas gathered at the North Dakota State Capitol Saturday to race in the annual Santa Run.

The jolly jaunt is put on by the Runners Against Destructive Decisions (RADD), which is a running group formed by South Central District judge David Reich to help those recovering from addiction and other destructive decisions. The group runs three days a week and has put on the annual Santa Run since 2014.

“It’s not just the running. It’s being part of a community, I think, and building community. When we put on the Santa suits, everyone is a runner. We don’t have people that are addicts, felons, judges, or police officers. We’re all just runners,” said district judge David Reich.

The Santa Run has grown over the years even though one year the course was altered due to extremely cold temperatures and last year COVID precautions were put in place. Judge Reich says RADD has also grown over the years and helps people find a positive, healthy environment.

For more information, please visit www.bismarcksantarun.com

