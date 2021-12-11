Advertisement

Former Williston childcare provider accused of child abuse requesting change of venue

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston woman accused of shaking a baby has made a request for her trial to be moved outside of Williams County.

The attorney for Torrie Vader has made a motion for a change in venue, saying that she would not receive a fair trial due to alleged misinformation and threatening comments made on various social media pages.

In the motion, the attorney says that a significant percentage of the community and potential jurors have been exposed to these comments, making it difficult for a fair trial.

Vader, a former daycare provider in Williston, was arrested in August after parents noticed their child was limp and pale with eyes that appeared abnormal, according to an affidavit.

A hearing on this motion is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Vader’s trial is set for the week of Feb. 28.

