First year for Minot girls wrestling

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot High girls wrestling team are gearing up for their season and showing a lot of growth already.

This is the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling competition in the NDHSAA. Some of these girls, like Jade’ence Fletcher, have been wrestling with the boys for years before the split.

“I’ve done four years of wrestling with boys and this is my first year of wrestling with only girls. So it’s a big difference, but it’s a lot better. Definitely, as much fun as it was wrestling with boys it’s and being like, ‘Hey, I was actually able to take them down,’ wrestling other girls is a relief if I’m being honest,” said Jade’ence, seventh grade wrestler.

The team has been in two tournaments, and the match Thursday night against Century High School. They’re working on improving their strengths at this point in the season.

“It’s been going good, this team, it’s a really good family, and we put our time into work it’s going well so far. I can’t wait to see what else this team becomes,” said Fletcher.

The team left Friday afternoon for the tournament in Grand Forks.

It’s still accepting new recruits onto the team.

