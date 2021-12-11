Constant winter moisture and snow cover needed to alleviate drought conditions

WILLISTON, N.D. - Most of northwestern North Dakota has been suffering through extreme levels of drought since last spring. Despite some snowstorms and cooler temperatures, ag experts say there needs to be a lot more precipitation in the winter to help avoid another difficult drought year.

To date, the region has been about 4 to 5 inches below average yearly moisture totals. Officials with the NDSU research extension center say the outlook through February shows below average temperatures with equal chances of precipitation.

Constant snow cover and moisture through these next few months will be vital for farmers to get a good start to the season.

“Going into a third year of drought, we will have a significant loss of some of these forage species on range land, and in crop land, we just need that subsoil moisture to really, really help plants get going in the spring,” said Kelly Leo, NDSU extension agent.

“But even if we get some, it’s better than what we had last year which was very limited. We had some early snow and then nothing for a long time. It melted off and we didn’t get much until later on and even then, we didn’t get much. It just wasn’t enough snow cover to protect those vulnerable species,” said Kelly Leo, NDSU extension agent.

Leo added that winter precipitation is needed to recharge shallow wells and to limit grasshopper numbers.

