Bison run past East Tennessee State 27-3 to advance to FCS semifinals

NDSU
NDSU(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The NDSU football team is on to the next round as they defeated East Tennessee State 27 to 3 on Saturday in the FCS quarterfinals.

Tamerik Williams would have a stellar first half as he ran in two touchdowns to give the Bison a 13-point lead into the half.

After that, the Bison would stick to the run game as Cam Miller and Hunter Luepke would each have a rushing touchdown in the 2nd half.

NDSU will host James Madison next weekend in the FCS semifinals.

