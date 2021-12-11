Bison run past East Tennessee State 27-3 to advance to FCS semifinals

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The NDSU football team is on to the next round as they defeated East Tennessee State 27 to 3 on Saturday in the FCS quarterfinals.

Tamerik Williams would have a stellar first half as he ran in two touchdowns to give the Bison a 13-point lead into the half.

After that, the Bison would stick to the run game as Cam Miller and Hunter Luepke would each have a rushing touchdown in the 2nd half.

NDSU will host James Madison next weekend in the FCS semifinals.

