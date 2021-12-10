Advertisement

Williston Innovation Academy students awarded for VFW’s Patriot’s Pen essay contest

Williston Innovation Academy
Williston Innovation Academy(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Two Williston students from the ASB Innovation Academy were chosen as winners for the local Veterans of Foreign Wars “Patriot’s Pen” essay contest.

Eighth grader Ava Nelson and Sixth grader Alexis Hanson were presented with checks and certificates for their essays about how they can be a good American. State Commander Corey Moen and local representatives of the VFW spoke to the classes about patriotism and what it means to serve. They say they consider themselves fortunate to be Americans.

“It’s an honor and there’s so many privileges we have that a lot of people don’t realize and so when you get to hear veteran’s stories and some stories like that you kind of realize how good we have it here in America,” said Nelson.

“I do feel lucky to be an American. I’m very lucky to have this freedom. I’m very lucky to have the veterans to look up to and have them fight for us,” said Hanson.

Eighth graders Merry Pust and Justin Irgens were also recognized for being named runner ups.

Nelson and Hanson’s essays will move on to the district level, where they can ultimately advance to the national level.

