‘Team Minot’ earns nine honors nine honors at Global Strike Challenge 2021

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Minot Air Force Base is once again coming home with some hardware from the annual Global Strike Challenge.

Units from the base earned nine honors at this year’s competition.

The 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing won gold for Best Conventional Aircraft Crew Chief Team, as well as the Blackburn Trophy for Best Missile Maintenance Team.

A full list of honors can be found here.

The challenge is an annual competition between military installations that house bomber and ICBM operations and maintenance, helicopter operations and security forces. It includes units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard.

