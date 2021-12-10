Sentencing date set for man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District judge has scheduled a sentencing hearing for an Ontario man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit murder and arson in Bismarck.

Earl Howard, 43, and Nikki Sue Entzel, 39, are charged in connection with the shooting death of Entzel’s husband, Chad Entzel, and the attempt to start a home on fire with his body inside in January 2020.

Prosecutors say that their plan was to retrieve life insurance money.

In October, just before a trial for both Howard and Entzel was supposed to begin, Howard asked for a plea agreement. His attorney asked that Howard serve 25 years for conspiracy to commit murder, and suspended sentences for conspiracy to commit arson, arson, and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.

Judge Douglas Bahr tentatively accepted the plea agreement considering a presentence investigation. He set Howard’s sentencing hearing for Jan. 21.

Entzel will face a jury Feb. 28.

