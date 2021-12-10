Bismarck community helping Salvation Army make sure children have toys this Christmas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas isn’t just about the presents but try telling that to children. For kids, it’s a big deal and no presents under the tree can be a big disappointment. The Salvation Army does what it can to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Erandi Barreto knows how important childhood gifts can be. For her, it was a bike.

“My mom would have to beg me to come inside, from how much I used to play on my bike at 14. So, here I am. I donated a bike”, said Bareto.

Erandi is just one of the patients at Active Life Chiropractic to donate to the Angel Tree. It’s a program that Active Life owners Doug and Sara Ness have participated in for ten years now, and they said the need is greater than ever this year.

“Our number of tags that we get has grown over the years, the number of impact, the more kids that we’ve been able to help over the years too”, said Ness.

The gifts they collect will go to the Salvation Army for distribution.

“Every year we seem to be having more and more people who are asking for assistance”, said Deborah De La Vergne with Salvation Army.

It’s great for the kids.

“These parents couldn’t afford a bike and now their kid is getting a bike”, said De La Vergne.

But they aren’t the only ones who benefit. It’s important for the donors as well.

“That Christmas spirit that we always talk about”, said De La Vergne.

“It kind of hits you at heart, y’know, around Christmas and Thanksgiving”, said Ness.

“Yeah, I feel good. It feels nice”, said Barreto.

You still have time to donate but you’ll have to be quick. Tomorrow is the final day to gift an actual present, although they always put cash to good use.

Ness said donors like Erandi have skewed younger this year. If you would like to know more please visit https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/

