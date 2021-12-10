NDSU vs. ETSU in FCS Quarterfinals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State has accomplished so much in F.C.S. football that it’s difficult to find a new first for the program. The Bison face East Tennessee State in the FCS playoffs.

It will be their first time battling the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State is in Johnson City. Randy Sanders is the head coach, and his team is the champion of the So-Con. The Buccaneers will be the smaller of the two teams on Saturday and the Bison will have much more experience.

“They have more seniors starting on defense than we have on our football team so that’s concerning but that’s why you play the game. You have to go out there, you got to tee it up, let’s go play. We’ve accomplished three of the goals we set before the season started and we’ll try to achieve the fourth one,” said ETSU Head Coach Randy Sanders.

Since Sanders took over four years ago, the program has been on the rise. He says last week’s win over Kennesaw State validated their season.

“Each team you coach has a one-year shelf life so if we don’t take advantage of the next opportunity well this team ends and then it’s onto the 2022 team,” said Sanders.

Sanders also said this week that this will be the first airplane trip for several players on the team. Saturday’s game at the Fargodome begins at 11:00 a.m. central time.

