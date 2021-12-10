More people back to work in northwest ND, but oilfield jobs remain in high demand

WILLISTON, N.D. - The latest jobs numbers in North Dakota showed that more people are getting back into the workforce. While this is a good sign, some industries are still reeling as they look for the right candidates.

Officials say job numbers in northwest North Dakota are returning to where they were prior to the pandemic. However, there’s a high demand for oilfield workers, especially CDL drivers.

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, transportation and material moving division has the most job openings, surpassing healthcare practitioners. For employers, finding capable workers can be summed up in one word: Challenging.

“Challenging to get someone to actually commit to working,” said David Moore, general manager for Busy Bee’s Hot Oil Inc.

Job Service officials say this month’s job report is a return to how things were before COVID-19. Unfortunately, there’s a big difference in Williams County’s job force.

As of October of this year, there were about 20,800 people in the workforce, which is about a thousand less than last year and 4,200 less than in 2019. Many factors play into this loss, including people retired, on unemployment, or just moved.

“It’s going to be important that we look towards getting those people to move back to North Dakota or finding people maybe that haven’t worked here before because we just don’t have enough people,” said Paula Hickel, Workforce Center Manager for Job Service ND.

Employers say there’s still more work to be done in the oilfield.

“That workload is out there. We want to get the employees that are qualified and trained because we know that there’s a limited amount of them in the area so the more we have, the better for us,” said Moore.

Due to these high paying jobs, the northwest region’s average pay wage is near $30 an hour, which is a few dollars higher than the state average.

While CDL drivers have the highest need in the region, Hickel says there are many other industries still looking for workers.

