Minot man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting sleeping woman at party

MINOT, N.D. – Ward County deputies arrested a 38-year-old Minot man Saturday on charges he sexually assaulted a sleeping woman following a house party, according to a criminal affidavit filed Thursday in North Central District Court.

State prosecutors charged Clifford Davis with A-felony gross sexual imposition, victim unaware, according to online records.

According to the criminal affidavit, investigators said the woman went to sleep in the basement of the house where the party took place. The affidavit indicates that, later in the night, the host brought another person to the basement to sleep, and found Davis molesting the victim.

Investigators said a man pushed Davis away from the victim, and upon questioning, the victim had no recollection of what had happened in the basement.

Davis is listed as a school counselor at Magic City Campus, though nothing in the affidavit indicates a connection between the school and the incident.

Your News Leader reached out to leadership with the school for comment. The office of Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer released the following statement:

“The counselor has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. Criminal charges, like these, are obviously incredibly serious. Our main concern is always the wellbeing and safety of our students and staff. I cannot comment further on this at this time.”

According to online court records, Davis made his initial appearance on the charge Friday and will be back in court for his preliminary hearing and arraignment Jan. 20.

Court records indicate his bond was set at $30,000.

The A-felony charge carries with it a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and sex offender registration.

Your News Leader reached out to Davis’ attorney Ryan Sandberg, who declined to comment.

