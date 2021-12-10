Advertisement

Minot man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting sleeping woman at party

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Ward County deputies arrested a 38-year-old Minot man Saturday on charges he sexually assaulted a sleeping woman following a house party, according to a criminal affidavit filed Thursday in North Central District Court.

State prosecutors charged Clifford Davis with A-felony gross sexual imposition, victim unaware, according to online records.

According to the criminal affidavit, investigators said the woman went to sleep in the basement of the house where the party took place. The affidavit indicates that, later in the night, the host brought another person to the basement to sleep, and found Davis molesting the victim.

Investigators said a man pushed Davis away from the victim, and upon questioning, the victim had no recollection of what had happened in the basement.

Davis is listed as a school counselor at Magic City Campus, though nothing in the affidavit indicates a connection between the school and the incident.

Your News Leader reached out to leadership with the school for comment. The office of Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer released the following statement:

“The counselor has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.  Criminal charges, like these, are obviously incredibly serious.  Our main concern is always the wellbeing and safety of our students and staff.  I cannot comment further on this at this time.”

According to online court records, Davis made his initial appearance on the charge Friday and will be back in court for his preliminary hearing and arraignment Jan. 20.

Court records indicate his bond was set at $30,000.

The A-felony charge carries with it a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and sex offender registration.

Your News Leader reached out to Davis’ attorney Ryan Sandberg, who declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County teacher arrested, charged with corruption of minor
Landlord says Mandan gun shop has closed
Pair indicted for murder in beating death on Fort Berthold Reservation
Christopher Greenizer
Police say Garrison man raped minor at Bismarck motel
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

Contractor selected to replace damaged bridge near Velva
Lauren Ware
Lauren Ware injury update
‘Team Minot’ earns nine honors nine honors at Global Strike Challenge 2021
Hintz family
International mission trip inspires Bismarck woman to help at home