Mandan intersection to be redesigned; not everyone excited about it

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The intersection at Third Street and Sixth Avenue in Mandan will look different in the future. The Mandan City Commission voted with the Department of Transportation to make improvements, but not everybody is enthusiastic about it.

Highway 1806 carries traffic into and out of Mandan.

David Hanson is a Mandan resident that drives the road every day and says it’s time to make a change to the intersection at Third Street, where the highway turns into a city avenue.

“If you want to turn left, it holds up traffic going north and south. So a three lane would be very practical to even the flow of traffic,” said Hanson.

Citing safety concerns, the Department of Transportation is going to reduce 1806 from a four-lane road to three. It might seem like a small change, but it’s quite a contentious issue.

“I think this is going to be a nightmare. I’ll support the extra money, but I think this a huge mistake,” said Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling.

They first heard from the DOT in April, and they didn’t like the proposal then. On Tuesday, they somewhat reluctantly voted to approve $200,000 to fund the project.

If the city wouldn’t have approved the Department of Transportation’s proposal, they would’ve had to reimburse the DOT at a cost of around $360,000 and fund the repairs to the roadway itself.

“When this commission expressed how we didn’t like the road diet, didn’t support the road diet from the beginning, and then to have those initial project costs come directly back to us, that gets pretty frustrating,” said Mandan City Commissioner Amber Larson.

Commissioners expressed concern about the efficacy of the new design, which the Department of Transportation says has several safety benefits, especially the ability to provide traffic calming by reducing speed.

According to testimony received by the committee, about 85% of the traffic that’s traveling through the intersection on Sixth Avenue is going 35 miles per hour, 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Contrary to the commission’s concerns, advocates for the project say this will simplify the roadway.

We’re bringing consistency, we’re not merging people down to two lanes, we’re keeping two lanes consistently. So there’s no need for that signage,” said Adam McGill with KLJ Engineering.

McGill says the new roadway will feel “more intuitive.” The project will be completed in the fall of next year.

Due to the cost to the city, the City Commission voted unanimously to fund the project, but not before every member noted they wished to see another design. Some members of the commission would rather have seen right turn lanes on either side of Sixth Avenue.

