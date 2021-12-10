Main Street Minute: ‘Spill the Beans’ connects community in Mohall

MOHALL, N.D. – Right when you enter town of Mohall, there is a coffee shop called Spill the Beans. It’s really the first of its kind in the community and the gals behind it are serving up more than great coffee.

For coffee shop owners Laura and Karly, coffee brings people closer together and that matters in a small town like Mohall.

“This is my first time here, so I haven’t experienced the food yet, but I think it’s going to be great,” Elaine Feland, a Mohall resident and first-time customer.

They’ve only been open for a few weeks, but Spill the Beans is already making an impact on the community.

“Every day we have somebody new that comes in and says that they didn’t know we were here and that they are very excited to have us here and we have lots of regulars,” said Karly Berentson, one of the co-owners of Spill the Beans.

The coffee shop is located inside a boutique offering a unique fun environment for all who stop by.

“I think it will be something that will help people get to know each other and i think you know everything that has gone on in the community with COVID and nobody’s been able to get out as much, it’s fun to be able to bring that back into the community,” said Laura Savelkoul, one of the co-owners of Spill the Beans.

These baristas serve up more than a latte; they create a community within.

“I think as a small community, we really, really need to support people that try to have a business,” said Kathy Raap, a customer.

Spill the Beans gets their pastries and coffee beans from local vendors, taking the term local to a whole new level.

Spill the beans has plans to build a drive through and an app for ordering ahead.

They are located at 101 Industrial Ave Suite C in Mohall and are typically open Monday through Friday, though times do vary.

You can connect with the Spill the Beans through their Facebook page.

