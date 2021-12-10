Magical Medora Christmas Tour in a city near you

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s nothing like listening to Christmas songs to get you in the holiday spirit.

The Magical Medora Christmas Tour will share some of those classic holiday tunes mixed with a lot of humor and with a Medora twist.

“It’s mostly traditional Christmas songs that we do with the Medora flair,” said Bill Sorensen, Magical Medora Christmas.

Cast members from last summer’s Medora Musical and musicals past are part of the cast. Bill Sorensen is the director and producer of the show and says they’ve found success bringing it on the road.

“Gives us a chance to say thank you to all the people who come and support Medora, which is fun to do,” said Sorensen. And a lot of people who maybe are older and don’t get a chance to come back, we get to see some old friends and just bring a little Christmas joy.”

The cast will stop in Jamestown, Grand Forks and Bismarck among other cities. Sorensen says they had to cancel some shows due to cast members contracting the Coronavirus.

He says they’re almost done with quarantine and ready to get back on stage.

Dec. 23 is the last Magical Medora Christmas Show. For information on tickets and locations in North Dakota and Minnesota, you can visit Medora.com.

