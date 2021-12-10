Lauren Ware talks about Team USA

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Lauren Ware hits the court on Thursday night it will be in a home game against North Dakota State. The University of Arizona sophomore is starting for the Wildcats. The former Century High School standout is leading the team in rebounding and she’s third in scoring.

Last month, I talked with Lauren when they played in Sioux Falls. During that conversation we chatted about her time on Team-USA. Ware played in the U19 World Cup just before heading back to school in Tucson.

“It was amazing! that was the first time that I actually got to try out for the USA National team. The first time I ever played with them, so it was an amazing experience. International play is a lot different than here so that in general helped me a lot. I grew as a player with that different style of play and the pace of the game is a lot different and stuff like that, so I learned a lot obviously. I had a different coach, and she is an amazing coach and different players who are the best in the world basically, so it was a great experience,” said Ware.

Ware’s team won the gold medal. Lauren and the Wildcats are one of six undefeated teams in the top 25. Arizona is ranked number six in the NCAA Division One Women’s Basketball poll.

