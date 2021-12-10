Lauren Ware injury update

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just 26 seconds into Arizona’s games against North Dakota State Thursday night, Century’s Lauren Ware went up for a rebound and she came down wrong.

The Wildcats sophomore stayed on the floor and the crown went silent. Ware was in obvious pain, and she remained down on the court and needed help off the floor. Lauren injured a knee.

The first reaction was “Oh No” because she lost her senior season with the Patriots with an A.C.L. tear in her left knee.

Last night, it was her right knee and after further review, it was not as bad as first feared. The head coach confirmed it after the game.

Adia Barnes, Arizona Head Coach, “I don’t have an exact update because obviously seeing a doctor, but she’ll be out a week, possibly two weeks but not that long. We’re not going to rush her back but it’s not an injury that we anticipated or thought what it looked like so we’re happy about that, that was good news.”

Ware has started every game this year for the 6th-ranked Wildcats. Lauren leads the team in blocks and she’s among the team leaders in points and rebounds per-game. Arizona beat NDSU last night 59-47.

(quote courtesy: arizonawildcats.com)

