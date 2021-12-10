Advertisement

Landlord says Mandan gun shop has closed

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan gun shop and range that was founded in 2013 has shut its doors, causing a stir on social media.

The city administrator for the city of Mandan says the landlord confirmed that Prairie Patriot has closed. Your News Leader reached out to the business owner, but the phone line has been disconnected.

We will bring you more information on the status of the business as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Greenizer
Police say Garrison man raped minor at Bismarck motel
Local business owner Mike Schmitz announces run for Bismarck mayor
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Douglas man strikes plea deal in assault on child over snowball fight
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
Bismarck man accused of multiple federal sex crimes enters plea agreement

Latest News

Main Street Minute: ‘Spill the Beans’ connects community in Mohall
MSA United Way Emergency Shelter
“It means I don’t freeze to death.” Emergency shelter seeks to connect individuals with resources more quickly
Williston Innovation Academy
Williston Innovation Academy students awarded for VFW’s Patriot’s Pen essay contest
Back to work in northwest ND,
More people back to work in northwest ND, but oilfield jobs remain in high demand