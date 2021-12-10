Advertisement

Jury finds Bismarck man guilty of attempted murder

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been found guilty of attempted murder by a jury Thursday.

Police say in August 2020, 34-year-old Dalton Peltier and a woman met a man at a Bismarck bar before they went back to his residence where Peltier stabbed the man.

Court documents report that Peltier thought the man had raped the woman. The man was not charged with sexual assault.

In March 2021, the trial for Peltier was postponed so that he could undergo a psychological evaluation.

Peltier was deemed fit to stand trial which, began Monday. Thursday the jury found Peltier guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and terrorizing.

Judge James Hill ordered a presentence investigation be completed before a sentence is passed.

