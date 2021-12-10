“It means I don’t freeze to death.” Emergency shelter seeks to connect individuals with resources more quickly

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the North Dakota winter winds blow, a cup of coffee and a roof overhead means the world to someone dealing with homelessness.

For some, Bismarck’s shelter is the difference between life and death.

“It means that I don’t freeze to death. Or do something to get arrested, because without this place I would be on the street,” said MSA United Way resident Abigail Morton.

Abigail is a temporary resident at the shelter until she can afford a place of her own.

Beds in the male and female dorms at the MSA United Way Emergency Shelter give those in need a place to rest.

“We can stay inside of our shelter all day which is different than other shelters. So, that’s really, really nice. Especially during the winter,” added Morton.

The shelter houses more than 700 different people each year. In the colder months, around 55 people sleep in these beds each night.

“We don’t want to be able to say, oh we house 100 homeless people every single night. No, that’s not the goal. We want to bring services into our building, not rent space but just offer services at different times every day, so that the homeless and poor in our community know where to get help. They most times don’t have a car, they don’t have a phone, and when wintertime hits it becomes especially difficult to get the help that you need,” said Jena Gullo, Missouri Slope Areawide United Way executive director.

COVID relief funding has allowed United Way to bring on a case manager and housing manager to help families and individuals leave the shelter and enter permanent housing. The resources are meant to bring individuals long-term success.

“I have a job now. I have a part time job since I got into the shelter. They helped me get a job. So, I am just planning on getting a place to live as long as I can stay here and work,” added Morton.

The organization just broke ground on a permanent facility in the same location. Although the project was delayed by recent rising building costs, organizers believe the new facility will help stop the cycle of poverty by linking those in need with immediate help to prevent homelessness in the first place.

The shelter’s executive director Jena Gullo says the shelter’s oven is currently broken so they’re relying more on volunteer efforts to meet the basic needs of individuals. To volunteer or donate visit www.msaunitedway.org/shelter.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.