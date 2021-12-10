International mission trip inspires Bismarck woman to help at home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone deserves to be a little bit spoiled on Christmas.

But for some people, the thought of having gifts this holiday might seem out of reach. They might be struggling to pay the rent, with no money left to buy gifts. Or maybe they don’t even have a place to call home.

But there is good news.

In Bismarck, thanks to one woman’s idea, nearly 400 people who weren’t expecting anything in their stockings will be getting gifts this year.

Michelle Hintz is checking to make sure the names on her list match those on these gifts. All these presents have been donated, chosen especially for a person whose name appears on this Giving Tree at House of Prayer Lutheran Church.

“People at Ministry on the Margins apply for gifts, and they tell us what they want and what they need. And the members of our church pick names off the tree and bless them at Christmas,” Hintz explained.

This is the sixth year Hintz has organized the Giving Tree. And this year, it’s bigger than ever.

“We have 391 tags with names of people on this tree. I think there are 86 families,” said Hintz.

That’s nearly double previous years.

Hintz first had the idea for the Giving Tree after a 2016 mission trip to Ethiopia.

“My family and I went to Ethiopia, and we saw a lot of need, but I wanted to carry that over to Bismarck. There’s a lot of need here,” she said.

Hintz knows not everyone who needs help is represented on this tree, but the folks at Ministry on the Margins say every little bit helps.

“It is extraordinary,” said Rachel Monge, program director for Ministry on the Margins. “We see over 150 households a week that equates to likely 1,000 people a week that stopping for food pantry and services throughout the year of Ministry on the Margins. The people that come to us really count on us. So, it feels really good that we can be so full circle for them around Christmas as well.”

“We have a lot of need. But we also have a lot of people giving,” Hintz added.

As the tags on this Giving Tree are replaced by gifts under it, Hintz knows this is a mission she’s been called to do right here at home.

There are still a few tags left on the Giving Tree.

Gifts need to be wrapped and delivered to House of Prayer in south Bismarck by Sunday.

