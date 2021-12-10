Advertisement

Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma due to unruly passenger

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in...
Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals in handling the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County teacher arrested, charged with corruption of minor
Landlord says Mandan gun shop has closed
Pair indicted for murder in beating death on Fort Berthold Reservation
Christopher Greenizer
Police say Garrison man raped minor at Bismarck motel
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

Winner of this year's Indy 500, Helio Castroneves, right, gathered with other four-time...
Al Unser, one of four-time Indy 500 winners club, dies at 82
Reality TV star Joshua Duggar was found guilty of child pornography charges on Thursday.
Josh Duggar found guilty of child pornography
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is seen in this file footage. Nearly two years into the...
Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on COVID-19’s animal origins
Bodies in bodybags are placed on the side of the road after an accident in Tuxtla Gutierrez,...
53 dead after truck smuggling migrants crashes in Mexico