Contractor selected to replace damaged bridge near Velva

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. - The Ward County Commissioners have selected a contractor to replace a bridge northwest of Velva that was destroyed by an overweight tractor last October.

Jim Rostad with the Commission said Swingen Construction came in with the winning bid of roughly $1.9 million. He said engineers estimated the project around $2.3 million.

Rostad said work is expected to start on the new bridge in February, with it being done no later than October, but possibly sooner.

