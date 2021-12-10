Contractor selected to replace damaged bridge near Velva

WARD COUNTY, N.D. - The Ward County Commissioners have selected a contractor to replace a bridge northwest of Velva that was destroyed by an overweight tractor last October.

Jim Rostad with the Commission said Swingen Construction came in with the winning bid of roughly $1.9 million. He said engineers estimated the project around $2.3 million.

Rostad said work is expected to start on the new bridge in February, with it being done no later than October, but possibly sooner.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.