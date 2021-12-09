United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Emily Brugman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For this week’s United Community Bank Athlete of the Week, we go over to Our Redeemers Christian School’s girl’s basketball team.

Emily Brugman was called “the team mother” by the coach. She’s the one senior on the Our Redeemers girl’s basketball team this season and brings a lot of experience to the court.

“I’m super excited, I think we have a lot of energy this year. We have a really, really young team, and obviously, with young girls, there’s going to be a lot of energy and excitement going in, so I’m really excited to see what it holds,” said Brugman.

She’s started all four years for the team and Coach Scott Peterson had a lot to mention.

“I can’t say enough about her. She does it with a smile even if sometimes she probably doesn’t like it, and any coach would like to have a player like that on their team. She plays good, solid defense, she rebounds it, she does what I ask her to do,” said Scott Peterson, coach.

Emily got started in sports because she loves being active and spending time with others.

“We do volleyball and basketball here and it was just a way for me to stay with my friends and hang out with my friends, and hang out after school and make memories. I love all sports here and all the athletics, so playing basketball was really no question that I was going to do it no matter what, and it’s been really fun these last few years,” said Brugman.

Emily says she’s planning on going pre-med after high school.

Our Redeemers next matchup will be part of the Nedrose Invitational this week.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.