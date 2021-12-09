Technical Advisors review Clean Sustainable Energy Authority projects

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s energy, commerce, and environmental officials met Wednesday morning to discuss recommendations for eight projects seeking funds from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority.

Eight advisors: Lynn Helms, Department of Mineral Resources; Justin Kringstad, Pipeline Authority; Charles Gorecki, State Energy Research Center; Dave Glatt, Department of Environmental Quality; James Leiman, Department of Commerce; Rachel Retterath, Outdoor Heritage Fund; John Weeda, Transmission Authority; and Todd Steinwand, Bank of North Dakota analyzed technical reviews on how technically sound the projects are and if they should be funded.

Four projects, including CO2 sequestration investments in McClean County and Coal Creek Station, the Dakota H2 Hydrogen Hub in Beulah, and a produced water plant in northwest North Dakota were rated “good” by the independent reviewers. Three Projects, the Cerlion Gas-to-liquids plant, a flare reduction project, and plans to install vapor recovery units, were rated as “questionable.” The last project, the SAFuelsX petrochemicals plant, was withdrawn on Tuesday.

After reviewing, the advisors voted to recommend funding for all but two projects, the CO2 sequestration in McClean County and the vapor recovery unit installation.

“Given the complexity and the size of these projects, many of which the state has never seen, the board did very well in terms of developing the technical recommendations and suggestions for the committee that meets next week and subsequently, the industrial commission,” said James Leiman, commerce commissioner.

“We had a tremendous amount of great discussion. I would say I think we can improve some of our scorecards and things like that going forward, but the discussion is exactly what we needed,” said Alan Anderson, authority director.

The authority will meet on December 14 to vote on how to distribute the funds and loans. $25 million in grants, $20 million in hydrogen development grants, and $250 million in loans are available for this round of funding.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.