South Heart’s grain elevator comes down

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The drive into South Heart will soon look a little different. The town’s grain elevator is being torn down.

It was a sight you couldn’t miss and a place many would visit.

“I think it did more business at one time than Belfield did, so I was told anyway,” said Floyd Hurt, mayor of South Heart.

Mayor Floyd Hurt says the city’s grain elevator has become a landmark of sorts in South Heart. But after this week, it will be completely torn down.

Hurt says it hasn’t been in use for about ten years.

“They shut it down and consolidated everything with Belfield, the pigeons are going to have to find a new home,” said Hurt.

He says the empty elevator has become home to not just pigeons, but also mice. He adds that it was no longer beautifying the city.

“It was becoming kind of an eyesore and falling apart,” said Hurt.

According to the North Dakota Agriculture Department, there were close to 600 grain elevators in 1980. Today, there’s about half that number.

The North Dakota Grain Dealers Association says it has to do with changes in the industry.

“Shipments have gotten bigger and more efficient,” said Stu Letcher with the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association. “The facilities have also gotten bigger and consolidated to become a less number [of them]. There’s probably more grain storage but less number of facilities.”

Hurt says the change is bittersweet, he’s looking forward to the possibilities with the new space.

“There might be a business come along,” said Hurt.

And maybe it will become the city’s next landmark.

