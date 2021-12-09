Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign brings bell ringers for good cause

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas approaches and volunteers across the country grab bells and ring in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

In Williston, people are donating their time to help fill those containers for a local cause.

Officials with the Salvation Army in Williston say many individuals and groups have signed up to ring the bells, with 150 more hours scheduled compared to last year. When people come to ring, they say it makes a big difference in donations.

At various stores around town, people are greeted by bell ringers, putting a smile on their faces.

Kristin Iverson has been doing this for more than eight years.

“I love it. It’s super fun. It’s a great way to give back and support the Salvation Army,” said Iverson.

Since beginning the annual fund-raising campaign around Thanksgiving, the Williston Salvation Army is looking at a goal of $85,000. Currently, they have received about $35,000, about 42 percent.

Capt. Joesph Irvine said they have seen more people volunteer this year compared to 2020 and 2019.

“Typically, when we do have a ringer there, even for just two hours, that can help us raise anywhere from $60 to $150,” said Irvine.

Irvine says funds raised through this campaign remain in the community, which helps the local Salvation Army plan ahead for events the following year. It’s another reason why Iverson loves to get out and ring the bells.

“They do so many wonderful things to help people in our area so it’s a way to give back and help them do the great work that they do,” said Iverson.

Besides donating at the kettle, Irvine said the Salvation Army also takes in donations at their office. People can also donate through their mobile devices by scanning the QR code on the sign above.

The Red Kettle Campaign continues now until Dec. 24. Irvine says there are still volunteer opportunities available.

Visit registertoring.com to sign up.

