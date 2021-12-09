Advertisement

Pair indicted for murder in beating death on Fort Berthold Reservation

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – Two men are facing a federal indictment of second-degree murder on charges they beat a man to death on the Fort Berthold Reservation in October.

A grand jury indicted Edward Finley, Jr., and Kenneth Grady in the death of Valentino White, stemming from an encounter Oct. 9.

According to the federal affidavit, investigators said on Oct. 9, White pulled a knife, at which point Finley and Grady began beating and kicking him, in an assault that lasted at least a minute long.

White was transported to Trinity Hospital in Minot, but was declared brain dead Oct. 11, and taken off of life support, according to the affidavit.

Finley and Grady are currently held in the Ward County Jail. They are scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 15.

