Minot education leaders, parents react to historic passage of $100 million bond issue

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot public school district is celebrating Wednesday after a sweep of all three bond issues Tuesday night.

It’s also music to the ears of many parents and kids alike, who will soon be entering middle school or high school in the area.

Question 1 pertaining to the middle and high school plan passed with roughly 84% of the vote, followed by Question 2 — that’s for the recreation facility — which passed with roughly 78%.

A third question on increasing the debt limit to help pay for these projects passed with a majority vote.

So what does this all mean?

Voters have now approved bonding worth more than $100 million for the creation of a second 9-12 high school on north hill, and turning Central Campus into a third middle school.

It also paves the way for a rec center near the north hill high school.

Residents with a home valued at $100,000 will see an increase in their taxes of just shy of $150 per year.

Your News Leader spoke with Jill Wald, a parent of an MPS student. She has a kid in Jim Hill and another at Central Campus, both of which she said are extremely overcrowded. We asked her what this bond passing means to her children’s education.

“I’m excited for my high school student to hopefully, his senior year, be in an all-inclusive 9th through 12th atmosphere, be part of one big high school team. I am excited for my middle schooler to have more room to move around,” said Wald.

Your News Leader also invited Minot Public School Board President Jim Rostad to our KMOT studio for a live interview in the Evening Report, to discuss what the passage of the bond issue means for the district and the community. Watch the video above to see our conversation.

Related content:

BREAKING: Voters approve all three measures in Minot Public Schools referendum

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.