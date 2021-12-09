Grandma’s little helpers build Holiday spirit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Toni Gumeringer got COVID last December, it prompted her to make some big life changes.

At the top of her list: spend more time with her family.

So, after 39 years as a speech pathologist – 26 of them in Bismarck’s public schools – she decided to retire.

Retirement has given her the opportunity to babysit her granddaughters, which she says is good news.

Gumeringer says the girls make her smile every day.

And this month, she’s discovered a way to share those smiles with her friends near and far.

“This is Adrina. She is a minute older than her sister Elaria,” said Gumeringer.

Gumeringer is a proud grandma. She spends her days watching her twin granddaughters.

“They are just smiley girls. Always smiling,” she said with a smile.

Those smiles gave her an idea. Every day since November 30, she’s been dressing the girls in elf costumes, positioning them in some creative poses and snapping a photo.

Grandma's Elves (kfyr)

“Sometimes it takes a couple of tries!”

She posts a daily photo of her little elves to her Facebook page.

“We’ve been trying to create a new one every day,” she explained.

She didn’t expect the photos to be so popular.

“Yesterday we had 200 likes. It kind of grew out of nowhere, but like I said, just making people smile was our objective,” Gumeringer said.

While these girls make their grandma smile every day, she says sharing those smiles with others wherever they are, makes the daily photos a little extra special.

“There are so many people that have to stay home, and so just making people smile at their house from here is kind of fun,” she said.

Thinking up new pranks for the little elves has been fun too. Gumeringer has been searching the internet for ideas and has discovered the more mischief the elves get into, the better.

“I think I’ve seen that the naughtier that the girls look, the happier the people are on the other end,” she said.

This is grandma’s favorite so far: her little elves getting into a big mess.

“My kitchen ended up being kind of a chocolate mess. They can make fun out anything,” she said.

Those fun moments are what Gumeringer hopes to capture and share with others and what she hopes might make this holiday season, a little happier for everyone.

Gumeringer plans to post a new photo of the girls every day until December 24.

She said she might make a photo album for them and maybe recreate the elf poses when the girls are teenagers.

