Advertisement

Class-A Basketball Poll

Class A Basketball Poll
Class A Basketball Poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century Patriots sit on top of both of the Class-A basketball polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

The Patriots girls received 12 first-place votes while the boys received 11. West Fargo is in second-place in both and the Packers are also getting first-place consideration.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (11) — 2-0 Record — 63 pts — Last Week: 1st

2. West Fargo (2) — 1-0 Record — 42 pts — Last Week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 1-0 Record — 41 pts — Last Week: 3rd

4. Minot High — 1-0 Record — 22 pts — Last Week: 4th

5. Bismarck High — 1-0 Record — 13 pts — Last Week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo North (2-0), West Fargo Sheyenne (2-0) and Jamestown (2-0)

- - - - - - - - - - -

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century — (12) — 2-0 Record — 64 pts — Last Week: 1st

2. West Fargo (1) — 1-0 Record — 48 pts — Last Week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 1-0 Record — 38 pts — Last Week: 3rd

4. Bismarck High — 1-0 Record — 25 pts — Last Week: 4th

5. Bismarck Legacy — 1-0 Record — 10 pts — Last Week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Jamestown (2-0), Devils Lake (1-0), West Fargo Sheyenne (2-0) and Minot High (1-0)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Adeleke sentenced
Fargo woman gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler
Voters in the Minot Public School district took to the polls on three measures aimed at...
BREAKING: Voters approve all three measures in Minot Public Schools referendum
Epic Companies purchases vacant “M” Building in downtown Minot
Paramedic Joshua Edwards
‘I felt a lot of pain’: Killdeer paramedic recounts being hit by pickup
Laynie Simons in her life-size playhouse
Make-A-Wish surprises Medora girl with playhouse

Latest News

Brayden Thomas
Bismarck High’s Brayden Thomas helps anchor NDSU defense
eaglestaff spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Treysen Eaglestaff
Emily Brugman
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Emily Brugman
emily athlete of week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Emily Brugman