Class-A Basketball Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century Patriots sit on top of both of the Class-A basketball polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

The Patriots girls received 12 first-place votes while the boys received 11. West Fargo is in second-place in both and the Packers are also getting first-place consideration.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (11) — 2-0 Record — 63 pts — Last Week: 1st

2. West Fargo (2) — 1-0 Record — 42 pts — Last Week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 1-0 Record — 41 pts — Last Week: 3rd

4. Minot High — 1-0 Record — 22 pts — Last Week: 4th

5. Bismarck High — 1-0 Record — 13 pts — Last Week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo North (2-0), West Fargo Sheyenne (2-0) and Jamestown (2-0)

- - - - - - - - - - -

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century — (12) — 2-0 Record — 64 pts — Last Week: 1st

2. West Fargo (1) — 1-0 Record — 48 pts — Last Week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 1-0 Record — 38 pts — Last Week: 3rd

4. Bismarck High — 1-0 Record — 25 pts — Last Week: 4th

5. Bismarck Legacy — 1-0 Record — 10 pts — Last Week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Jamestown (2-0), Devils Lake (1-0), West Fargo Sheyenne (2-0) and Minot High (1-0)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.