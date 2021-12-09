Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century Patriots sit on top of both of the Class-A basketball polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
The Patriots girls received 12 first-place votes while the boys received 11. West Fargo is in second-place in both and the Packers are also getting first-place consideration.
CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL
1. Bismarck Century (11) — 2-0 Record — 63 pts — Last Week: 1st
2. West Fargo (2) — 1-0 Record — 42 pts — Last Week: 2nd
3. Fargo Davies — 1-0 Record — 41 pts — Last Week: 3rd
4. Minot High — 1-0 Record — 22 pts — Last Week: 4th
5. Bismarck High — 1-0 Record — 13 pts — Last Week: 5th
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo North (2-0), West Fargo Sheyenne (2-0) and Jamestown (2-0)
- - - - - - - - - - -
CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL
1. Bismarck Century — (12) — 2-0 Record — 64 pts — Last Week: 1st
2. West Fargo (1) — 1-0 Record — 48 pts — Last Week: 2nd
3. Fargo Davies — 1-0 Record — 38 pts — Last Week: 3rd
4. Bismarck High — 1-0 Record — 25 pts — Last Week: 4th
5. Bismarck Legacy — 1-0 Record — 10 pts — Last Week: 5th
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Jamestown (2-0), Devils Lake (1-0), West Fargo Sheyenne (2-0) and Minot High (1-0)
