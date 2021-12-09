Advertisement

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to hold virtual event in lieu of town visits

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits Minot
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits Minot(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CALGARY, ALBERTA – A longtime holiday tradition that rolls through the Magic City each December, along with other North Dakota towns, is changing course this year.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not be visiting Minot or any other North Dakota locations.

Instead, they’ll be hosting a virtual concert.

The live concert event will air Saturday, Dec. 18 At 7 p.m. CDT / 6 p.m. MDT.

It will stream on CP’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and on their website.

Steven Page as well as The Strumbellas will headline a series of music acts.

As part of the event, the railway will donate $1.24 million this year to just under 200 food banks in communities that usually host CP holiday events.

Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel released a statement that reads:

“With the ‘Holiday Train at Home’ concert, CP hopes to inspire support for food banks across North America. Though we are disappointed we again cannot bring an in-person show to communities along our rail lines, it fills us with joy to bring together such outstanding musicians for a performance that will help feed Canadians and Americans in need. The CP family looks forward to bringing the holiday train back on tour as soon as it’s safe.”

More information can be found here.

