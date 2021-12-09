Burke County teacher arrested, charged with corruption of minor

BOWBELLS, N.D. – State prosecutors have charged a former teacher at Burke Central School on charges she had an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile student, according to court records.

Katie Erdahl faces a C-felony charge of corruption of a minor, victim over 15, defendant 22 or older, online court records indicate.

According to the criminal affidavit, investigators with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the school on Dec. 2, after the victim reported the encounter, which occurred in the early months of 2021.

The affidavit indicates that the 33-year-old Erdahl admitted to the encounter at her residence, when questioned.

Burke Central Superintendent Rick Lindblad told Your News Leader that the school board accepted Erdahl’s resignation at their board meeting Dec. 8, but declined to comment further.

We reached out to Erdahl’s attorney Ryan Sandberg, who declined to comment.

Erdahl has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 11 in Burke County.

The charge carries with it a maximum sentence of five years in prison.Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.