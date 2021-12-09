Bismarck High’s Brayden Thomas helps anchor NDSU defense

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the main reasons the Bison are the number two seed for the F.C.S. playoffs is the defense.

Bismarck High’s Brayden Thomas helps anchor the D-Line and he has a team-high eight of NDSU’s 43-sacks.

Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, said: “We knew he was a really good football player coming to us from Minnesota State Mankato, but he has continued to elevate his game over the course of two years now and each week he just seems to find ways to continue to make plays. I think you see the elbow; I know he’s wearing the big brace, but he seems to be playing very strong again. He’s throwing offensive lineman around. He is a physical force on our defensive line.”

Thomas and the Bison host East Tennessee State in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. central time on ESPN.

