Audit of Mountrail County 2020 budget finds six areas of concern

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - State Auditor Joshua Gallion says he discovered six areas of concern during an audit of Mountrail County’s 2020 budget.

Gallion says the county’s budget didn’t include all content required by state law. Its estimated cash didn’t align with its documents, and the county’s cash reserve was higher than allowed by state law.

Gallion says the most recent audit showed significant improvement from the prior audit and that the county has developed a plan to correct the errors.

