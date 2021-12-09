‘Accordion Man’ Jerry Schlag finds success despite pandemic closures

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Think of it as Tiktok for the Greatest Generation.

If there was such a thing, a musician from Minot would have thousands of views.

If the name Jerry Schlag doesn’t sound familiar, you might know him as the “accordion man.”

“I got my first accordion when I was ten years old. I’ve been playing ever since. I’m 81 right now so that’s 71 years,” said Jerry Schlag, accordion player.

Early on, Schlag played at dances. Then, he transitioned to restaurants, festivals and, most recently, retirement homes.

“Altogether I have been playing, I would say, a little over 100 performances a year at these nursing homes,” said Schlag.

But like many other industries, entertainment took a hit from the pandemic.

Jerry says in March 2020, that was it.

“All of a sudden I have email messages from these nursing and assisted living places that all my dates will be canceled. No one is welcome in or anything,” said Schlag.

But, Schlag wasn’t just going to let his passion be silenced.

Ashley, my daughter, and I-- we got to talking, and she said, ‘hey dad. I got a good idea for you,” said Schlag.

Her idea was to take Schlag’s talent and share it through “Facebook Live.”

“These friends would share things and it would just expand and expand and expand. One night we had visitors from Norway. We had some visitors from Australia, Sweden, New York, New Zealand, a lot of them from Canada. One particular night we had over a thousand viewers,” said Schlag.

Even though some of his venues have reopened, he’s enjoyed Facebook so much he plans to continue his live stream shows.

You can watch him perform anytime online by searching “Jerry Schlag” on Facebook and clicking on his profile.

Or, you can book him in person by calling 701-839-2893.

Or email accordionman@srt.com.

