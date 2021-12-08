Advertisement

Tribes in 3 states, including North Dakota, to link 122 electric vehicle charging stations

(WAVE 3 News)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a $6.6 million grant to tribal alternative energy groups.

SAGE Development Authority, a group from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, will be working together with a group from Red Lake Nation in Minnesota to produce a network of 122 electric vehicle charging stations. The stations will span across North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota connecting the two reservations.

”We want to ensure that our people here at Standing Rock and other tribal nations have the same access to that technology and opportunity to help save the planet and have transportation that’s reliable as everyone else does in the country,” said Joe McNeil, SAGE general manager.

The funds will also be used to purchase 19 electric vehicles for use by tribal governments.

