TrainND Northwest receives waiver for beyond-visual-line-of-sight training for drone classes

WILLISTON, N.D. - TrainND Northwest will soon be one of the first facilities in the state to train students how to fly drones beyond their line of sight.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a waiver from TrainND to allow beyond-visual-line-of-sight training.

Director Kenley Nebeker said they worked extensively with an aviation group from Florida to make this happen. He added that this will give students a hand-on approach for flying drones long distances.

“It ultimately means we are moving beyond theoretical to actual flight, which is a huge thing when it comes to training. If you are going out to the workforce and say you know how to do something, it’s a lot more effective to have actually done it than to theorized about it,” said Nebeker.

Students at TrainND will also be using simulators in the class as part of the course. With the drone industry growing in the region, Nebeker said the sky is the limit for what this technology can be used for.

“Somebody more experienced with UAS than me once said that if it’s boring, if it is dangerous to human life, if it can be technologically enhanced, or if it can be done faster and more efficiently, then drones are really your answer,” said Nebeker.

The drone course is a four-week program that will start on April 18. Nebeker says you can sign up for the course by visiting willistonstate.edu/trainnd or calling 701-572-2835.

