State sees slight decrease in available jobs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s most recent job openings report shows a slight decline in available jobs, indicating more people are getting back into the workforce.

The latest report says more than 17,500 jobs remain available in North Dakota, which is a decrease of nearly 800 jobs from the previous month. It’s also an increase of more than 35% from last year, when many businesses were closed or operating on limited hours.

New job openings accounted for nearly 70% of the job openings. Healthcare and administrative jobs reported the largest number of available openings.

