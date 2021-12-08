Sports Spotlight: Treysen Eaglestaff

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is only one returning first-team all-state boys basketball player in Class-A and all he did in the WDA opener was put 42-points on the scoreboard.

We shine this week’s Sports Spotlight on Bismarck High’s Treysen Eaglestaff.

It’s not every day you find a ball player with seemingly every desirable basketball trait. Bismarck’s Trey Eaglestaff is not your everyday ball player. The Bismarck senior is preparing for his final season for the Demons, and the road to get here has been well in-hand.

“My mom had me in college, and she played at (Bismarck State College). When I was first able to walk, we’d go to the (YMCA). She’d always make me dribble a basketball because she didn’t like me walking with it, and she couldn’t stand me traveling all the time. Ever since then, I’ll always have a basketball in my hand, or in my house I have my mini hoop and I’d always be shooting on it. I didn’t have a Wii or Xbox or anything. I’d ask my mom if I could just go to the (YMCA) because I had friends there. That was my free time. Just having the ball in your hand more than other people will get you better at the game,” said Trey Eaglestaff, Bismarck senior.

Keeping a basketball in hand for Trey has paid off. He’s committed to playing division-one basketball at UND, and he’s a guy that lifts others up around him.

“The thing about Treyson that everybody understands is that he can score the basketball. He can do so many different things on the court, he can score in a variety of ways. Places where he’s really taken some strides are his leadership on the court. The leadership in the locker room. He’s a guy that people rally around. They’re excited when he makes plays,” said Jordan Wilhelm, Bismarck Basketball head coach.

Eaglestaff has put in the work to be where he’s at, but he gives a lot of credit to his coach Jordan Wilhelm for giving him an opportunity to grow.

“Honestly if I didn’t have him, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at. He’d give me workouts to do, come let me shoot and rebound for me in the morning. When we first got our shooting gun, every morning. From the start of school, the first four weeks, every morning I’d come in and ask him,” said Eaglestaff.

The extra time separated Trey from the field, and his drive isn’t letting him take his foot off the gas pedal this final year.

“I’m taking this year as doing things I’m bad at the get better for college. I’m also trying to win games, so I don’t need to average 30 this year as long as we win games. I’m perfectly fine with that. Points don’t matter as long as we win as a team and everything,” said Eaglestaff.

Eaglestaff dropped 42 points in the Demons opener last night, and host Jamestown this Friday.

