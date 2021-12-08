Advertisement

Richland County, Montana DES purchases aerial drones for emergency operations

(Brandon Roth)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIDNEY, M.T. - Officials in Richland County have purchased drones that will assist first responders during emergencies.

The disaster and emergency services department is now equipped with 2 DJI Mavick II drones, which provide a visual eye in the sky and thermal imaging for firefighters and search and rescue teams. Disaster and Emergency Coordinator Brandon Roth said these drones will be a gamechanger in how they conduct operations.

“When we got them in, we started testing with them and test flights. It became such a crucial tool for us. It became huge in our toolbox for search and rescues,” said Roth.

Currently Roth and a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy are trained to operate these drones. Roth said he hopes to have others trained in the future.

