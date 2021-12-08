Advertisement

Police say Garrison man raped minor at Bismarck motel

Christopher Greenizer
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Garrison man on Tuesday who they say raped a minor at a Bismarck motel.

According to court documents, the victim told police that she met 28-year-old Christopher Greenizer in November at a motel and he “shot her up” with meth and heroin and raped her. She also said she was able to escape by kicking him off of her.

Greenizer told police he had met the victim once but did not touch her. He denied staying at the motel during November but told officers he had rented a room for a friend.

Greenizer is charged with gross sexual imposition and contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor among other charges.

He is held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

