North Dakota service members killed at Pearl Harbor honored by Minot display

Minot Pearl Harbor Memorial
Minot Pearl Harbor Memorial(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man has taken it upon himself to honor North Dakotans who gave their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Richard Reuer set up a display in the lobby of the Grand Hotel on Minot’s north hill, with portraits of four North Dakotans killed 80 years ago.

The display honors Fireman First Class Lawrence H. Fecho of Willow City, Gunner’s Mate First Class Arthur Neuenschwander of Fessenden, Radioman Second Class Floyd Arthur Wells of Cavalier, and Fireman Second Class Albert Renner of Mandan.

The remains of all four men were returned to North Dakota after they were identified.

“I just want our community to always remember our veterans, those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom that we have in our country today,” said Reuer.

This is the second year Reuer has put up the display honoring the four men.

He said the display will stay up through Sunday.

Then, he’ll change it to an empty table display, to honor those who won’t be with us during the holiday season.

