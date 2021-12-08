Advertisement

ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in D.C. for annual conference

(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is in the nation’s capital this week for the annual meeting of Attorneys General from around the U.S.

Stenehjem says he is finding the meeting helpful in terms of initiatives for the state of North Dakota. One of the topics of conversation is vaccine mandates. Stenehjem has joined other states in suing the federal government over the policy.

“This is a stretch beyond anything that has ever been attempted before, and I think that at some point you have to stand up and say, no matter how beneficial the result might be. The federal government does not have that authority,” said Stenehjem.

While the 50 attorneys general don’t all agree on vaccine mandates, they do agree on other things and have found ways to work together to benefit their states. Other topics the AGs hope to find solutions to are human trafficking, drug trafficking, cyber security, and consumer protection among other things.

