Man accused of assaulting a Morton County deputy pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Salem man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges stemming from accusations he assaulted law enforcement.

Deputies say in October, 86-year-old Kenneth Groce accused law enforcement of harassing his grandsons before he attempted to trap a deputy in his patrol car and threatened to kill him.

He is charged with simple assault on a peace officer, terrorizing, preventing arrest, and disorderly conduct.

District court judge Douglas Bahr set Groce’s felony jury trial for April 26, 2022.

